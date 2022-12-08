Not Available

The latest animated series to tie in with the popular Barbie toyline, Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse is a 2012 web series produced by Mattel. The series follows a Slice of Life look into Barbie's, well, life in her Malibu dream house, with brief Reality Television-esque asides into Barbie and her friends' thoughts. Barbie attends parties, goes to the beach, dates Ken, hangs out with her sisters, and does all of the sort of things you would expect Barbie to do. What's unexpected is the massive helping of Affectionate Self-Parody, Medium Awareness, and Parental Bonus on display, adding up to a lovingly parodic version of the Barbie universe not completely out of line with her Toy Story 3 depiction.