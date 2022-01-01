Barefoot Friends

Not Available

Barefooted Friends (Korean: 맨발의 친구들) is a South Korean reality-variety show; a part of SBS's Good Sunday lineup, along with Running Man. It was first aired on April 21, 2013. The show is an "real outdoor hardship variety"; a spin on typical outdoor variety shows. The members travel to foreign countries to experience "real happiness" with locals. The words, Barefooted is supposed to mean essence, sincerity, and real hardships, where as Friends not only represents the cast, but the locals that are met as well. It has garnered attention as being the come-back program for Kang Ho-dong, the main MC of the program, after leaving Good Sunday's X-Man in April 2007.