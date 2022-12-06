Not Available

Barely Legal Drivers follows inexperienced teen drivers to see what they’re really like behind the wheel. Each week two novices will be let loose on the road in their family car. They believe they’re filming a slice of modern teenage life. In fact, it’s all about their driving. They don’t know their parents will be watching their every manoeuvre as the cars are fitted with state-of-art cameras and a telemetry recorder to secretly track all their journeys. Each teen will go on three road trips geared towards testing every aspect of their driving. At the end of it all, helped by a former traffic cop, the parents will have a decision to make. If they don’t like the way the teens operate behind the wheel both of them could end up with advanced driving lessons. But if they think their kids’ driving is up to scratch their teen will get a car that they can call their very own.