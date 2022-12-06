Bargain Hunt (AU)

Not Available

Over five nights, two teams of two contestants – the Red team and the Blue team – are each handed a budget and let loose at an antiques fair. They have just one-hour to trawl the stalls for items that they hope to sell later for a higher price. Each team is assigned an antiques expert to advise and tell them about the items which catch their eye. But expert help is not always enough to curb the … Read Moreamateurs’ enthusiasm for an unwise purchase. The team which makes the most profit (or invariably, the least loss) wins. The Bargain Hunt Australia team includes effervescent host Tim Wonnacott and two of his trusty antiques experts, David Barby and Paul Laidlaw. With lots of laughs and valuable lessons along the way, will the Aussie teams find out that it’s not as easy as it looks?