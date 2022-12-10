Barn Hunters

Not Available

Sean Tracy is a jack of all trades who is on a mission to transform old, broken-down barns into dream homes. He traverses America in search of run-down barns that are on the brink of being demolished. Once he locates a dilapidated structure, Tracy either refurbishes it on the spot or dismantles it and transports the pieces to his Bucks County, Pa., shop. There, he turns the old buildings into unique barn homes. Tracy does his best to meet his clients' needs and requests, which include features like a custom wine cellar and a cigar lounge.