Siu Wai-ming has been haunted by a dream of a woman wearing a cheongsam for many years. When he becomes an administrative manager for an old apartment building, he meets a tenant – air stewardess Alex Cheung – who looks exactly like the woman in his dream. As they get to know each other, the apartment building seems to come to life, performing the strange and fantastical lives of the tenants who live there.