Barriers is a British children's television series, created and written by William Corlett, and made by Tyne Tees Television for ITV between 1981 and 1982. The series starred Benedict Taylor as Billy Stanyon, a teenager facing up to the loss of his parents in a sailing accident only to discover that he was adopted. Billy then sets off on a journey to find his real parents that takes him across Europe. The series was filmed on location in Scotland, Germany and Austria. Barriers lasted for two series and other notable cast members included Paul Rogers, Laurence Naismith, Siân Phillips, Patricia Lawrence, Nicholas Courtney, Robert Addie, Natalie Forbes and Ellie Nicol-Hilton.