Barry Tales

Leaving home to attend college can sometimes be the best thing, or the worst thing. For Barry Bonds; its the best thing to ever happen as he leave the home of his over bearing father Pops to attend Bearhouse College. A all brown bear college in Bearyville, Georgia. From day one Barry life begins to change. With meeting his roommate Grizzly, and his first college crush Pandora Wang. To the man on campus Specs, and the college bully Claude. With move adventures to come as Barry goes through his freshman year of drama, romance, friendship, and bearhood.