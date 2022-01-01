Not Available

Barry Welsh is Coming was a sketch show produced by Absolutely Productions for HTV Wales. The programme was first broadcast at 10:40pm on Friday 6 September 1996 and originally ran for 6 series with some episodes later broadcast on the Paramount Comedy Channel. The main star was John Sparkes, who played the geekish presenter Barry Welsh, along with other roles. For the final series, the show was renamed Barry Welsh is Going and consisted of three compilation specials. The series was replaced by Jeff Global's Global Probe, which ended after six episodes.