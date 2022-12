Not Available

Baseball: This stirring history of the sport first aired, conveniently, during a baseball strike, and it was the perfect antidote to the first World Series-less year since 1904. The miniseries, like many from Ken Burns, made deft use of still photos, interviews and archival footage to give the past a wonderfully nostalgic air of years truly gone by, and it effectively documented racism's toll on the national pastime in the first half of the 20th century.