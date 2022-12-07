Not Available

Being the wife or girlfriend of a professional basketball player has its advantages, from sitting courtside at the Finals to sitting port side on your husband's yacht. But outside the glare of the public spotlight, their lives may not be as glamorous as one might think. On Basketball Wives, we'll follow the extraordinary lives of 6 women who are best friends as they juggle the success and stresses of building businesses, battling groupies, and searching for stability in the unstable arena of being the significant other to a basketball superstar. While many people may view the wives of professional athletes as being lazy and entitled, these women are proof that those stereotypes are often off the mark. From starting a high-end shoe boutique to managing a dance company to building a fitness empire, these women are chasing and realizing dreams and goals that underscore their place as empowered woman and not just the wife of a celebrity. And perhaps the most profound revelation is that behind all the bling, these women are really just the same as everyone else. Just like many women across America, they cope with the stresses of marriage and divorce and being a single parent, the joys and trials of raising children, the highs and lows of their friendship with each other. But with the pressures of fame, the temptation and fears of infidelity, and the struggles of raising children while their men are away trying to conquer the hard court, these women have to stick together as best friends and find the inner strength together to triumph against the odds. In Basketball Wives, we'll finally get a glimpse into the secret and unique lives of the women behind these men, and we'll realize that it's not just the players they're married to... but also the game.