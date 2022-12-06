Bassu Stoppu

Not Available

Bus-Stop is a romantic fairytale of the unlikely coupling between an ambitious and sophisticated business executive (Iijima Naoko) and a happy-go-lucky bus driver (Uchimura Teruyoshi). Naoko finds her life at cross-roads, as her career unravels after an unsuccessful project results in her demotion from marketing to data management, and her lover-cum-boss (Yanagiba Toshiro) has left her to move to New York. When her life feels like it is at its lowest point, she meets Uchimura, a bus driver whose carefree yet caring approach makes her rethink her life's direction. When Toshiro unexpectedly returns to Tokyo, she finds herself caught between the two totally different men in her life