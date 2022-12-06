Not Available

Bates Motel

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Horror













Studio

Kerry Ehrin Productions

After the death of her husband, Norma Bates buys a motel in the picturesque coastal town of White Pine Bay, giving herself and teenage son Norman a chance to begin anew. Shy Norman is reluctant at first, but with the help of his mother -- with whom he shares an intensely close relationship -- the boy begins to open up to others and make new friends. Some locals, however, aren't as friendly and welcoming to the Bates, who discover that because White Pine Bay isn't as peaceful as it appears, they are forced to do whatever it takes to survive.

Cast

Vera FarmigaNorma Bates
Freddie HighmoreNorman Bates
Max ThieriotDylan Massett
Olivia CookeEmma Decody
Nestor CarbonellSheriff Alex Romero

