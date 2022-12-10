Not Available

Batibot

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Batibot is a children's television program from the Philippines, based on Sesame Street. Premiering in 1984, with the name Sesame!, and eventually renamed Batibot several years later. Batibot in Filipino means "small, but strong and robust". As Sesame!, the program used both English and Filipino as the media of communication, but after evolving into Batibot, the show became a completely Filipino language children's educational show. It was produced by the Sesame Workshop and Philippine Children's Television Foundation, Inc.. CTW broke this relationship with PCTVF in 1989.

