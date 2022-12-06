Batman and Robin - The 1949 Serial

Not Available

Join superheroes Batman (Robert Lowery) and Robin (John Duncan) as they help Commissioner Gordon (Lyle Talbot) battle The Wizard, a villainous madman who steals a top-secret remote device allowing him to control all the moving vehicles in Gotham. Between The Wizard trying to destroy them and Bruce Wayne's love interest Vicky Vale (Jane Adams) working to uncover their identities, The Dynamic Duo careen from one cliffhanger to the next as they set out to save Gotham and foil The Wizard's plan for world domination.