Ten-Week Series, Premiering Friday, February 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT Follows the Ship and Its Crews From the First Strike to the Last Stand. For nearly a decade, USS Enterprise held a pivotal place on the turbulent seas of war, engaging in some of the fiercest, multi-front battles ever witnessed in modern combat. With the sophistication of a 360-coordination between the carrier, the destroyers, the aircraft dominating the skies above and the submarines blanketing the deep, BATTLE 360 premiering Friday, February 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on History, puts viewers into the action like never before using the latest technology and cutting-edge computer graphic animation. This series will follow the Enterprise and its men from the start of the war through to the last battle. As the war went on, the ship changed, the men changed, and the battles were never the same.