Doc Ido, a doctor and mechanic who lives and works in the hellish, postapocalyptic "Scrapyard", finds the—miraculously preserved—remains of a female cyborg in a junk heap. After he revives and rebuilds her, the preternaturally strong, amnesiac "Gally" begins to forge a life for herself in a world where every day can bring a fight for life. Known as Battle Angel Alita in the west and as Gunnm in the east, the OVA adapts the first two volumes of the "Battle Angel Alita" manga.
|Miki Itō
|Gally
|Kappei Yamaguchi
|Yugo
|Shunsuke Kariya
|Daisuke Ido
|Kazuhiko Kishino
|Gonzu
|Kazuyuki Sogabe
|Gime
|Mami Koyama
|Chiren
