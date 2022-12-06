Not Available

Doc Ido, a doctor and mechanic who lives and works in the hellish, postapocalyptic "Scrapyard", finds the—miraculously preserved—remains of a female cyborg in a junk heap. After he revives and rebuilds her, the preternaturally strong, amnesiac "Gally" begins to forge a life for herself in a world where every day can bring a fight for life. Known as Battle Angel Alita in the west and as Gunnm in the east, the OVA adapts the first two volumes of the "Battle Angel Alita" manga.