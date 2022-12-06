Not Available

Battle Angel Alita

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Hiroshi Fukutomi

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Animate Film

Doc Ido, a doctor and mechanic who lives and works in the hellish, postapocalyptic "Scrapyard", finds the—miraculously preserved—remains of a female cyborg in a junk heap. After he revives and rebuilds her, the preternaturally strong, amnesiac "Gally" begins to forge a life for herself in a world where every day can bring a fight for life. Known as Battle Angel Alita in the west and as Gunnm in the east, the OVA adapts the first two volumes of the "Battle Angel Alita" manga.

Cast

Miki ItōGally
Kappei YamaguchiYugo
Shunsuke KariyaDaisuke Ido
Kazuhiko KishinoGonzu
Kazuyuki SogabeGime
Mami KoyamaChiren

