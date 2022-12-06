Battle Athletes Victory

Not Available

The year is 4998. Girls from all over the galaxy come together to train for the title of Cosmo Beauty in a bevy of athletic events. Akari, our heroine, wants to go to University Satellite where her mother once went and won the title. That is, if her bad luck will give her a chance! Add into the mix a cutthroat competition between star athletes and complicated midterms, and you have some rough competition revolving around bizarre plots and insane hijinks! Oh, and did we mention the field events? Bring your hard hats everyone, as the galaxy will never be the same!