Battle for the Moon: 1957-1969

July 20, 1969. Nearly six hundred million people have their eyes glued to their televisions: Neil Armstrong is just about to make one of mankind’s oldest dreams come true. After more than twenty years of intense struggle between the Americans and the Soviets, the biggest adventure for humanity in the 20th century has just been achieved. As a climax of the Cold War, the conquest of the moon was a true saga, passionate, epic and filled with twists and turns. It wasn’t just a scientific competition between East and West; It was also a fabulous adventure combining political history, technological exploits, acts of bravery and personal dramas.