Battle History of the Navy

The documentary begins with "Born into War", which looks at the early role of the U.S. Navy in history. This begins with a general introduction and then covers the late 18th century and early 19th century, the Civil War, the Spanish American War, and new technologies. I thought the documentary really started to get exciting with part two "Fire & Water". It begins with a short introduction about the Navy's role in World War I and then begins to cover World War II in detail. This includes Japanese as a growing naval threat and leads into the attack on Pearl Harbor, Battle of Midway, and other World War II battles in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. In "Steel Walls of Freedom", World War II continues with dire missions from the Navy, the impeding threat from kamikazes, and finally Japan surrendering. Then the Korean War and Cold War are briefly discussed. "Second to None", provides the final portion to the U.S. Navy documentary. It begins with a short overview of the Vietnam War, and continues with the growing naval threat from the Soviet Union, the Navy's role in Lebanon, Cuba, etc., and the Gulf War.