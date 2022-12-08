Battle History of the U. S. Coast Guard

Not Available

Documentary about the U.S. Coast Guard entitled "History of the United States Coast Guard: Life Savers to the World". Its runtime is equivalent to two TV-hours. The documentary begins with a general overview of the Coast Guard and its role in its early years. This is followed by its role in the Civil War, the transition from Revenue Cutters to the Coast Guard, Prohibition, and World War II. The World War II includes its expansion as a military body during this time, the Invasion of Normandy, and the Pacific Theater. The final portions include handling refugees from the Vietnam and Cuban Wars and the Coast Guard in the Gulf War.