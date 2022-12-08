Battle History of the U.S. Air Force

Not Available

This documentary about the U.S. Air Force also is divided into four TV-hour long documentaries. "Struggling into the Air" starts the documentary off by detailing the beginning of the Air Force and continues with the Air Force's role in World War I and begins a lengthy discussion about World War II. The coverage on World War II covers all of part two, "Winds Across the World", and the beginning of part three, "Air Wars Hot and Cold". The World War II content includes Operation Overlord, The Enola Gay, Berlin Air Lift, and other related events. The remainder of "Air Wars Hot and Cold" covers the Korean War. The last portion of the documentary, "Over the Jungles, Over the Sands", finishes with the Air Force's role in the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm.