Battle History of the U.S. Army

Not Available

Like the previous volume, this next documentary is divided into four TV-hour long documentaries. The first part is "The Citizen Soldier", which covers the early history of the U.S. Army. It begins with the American Revolution and George Washington leading a small, ill-equipped military force towards gaining and maintaining the independence of the United States against the British. And then it continues with the development of the U.S. Army. The second part, "Sword of Freedom", provides the historical background to the early development of the U.S. Army, then covers the Spanish American War, World War I, and the Army and its downtime between World War I and World War II. In part three, "Soldiers Across the Sea", World War II is covered in detail. This includes the Operation Torch--North African Campaign, Operation Overlord--Invasion of Normandy, Thrust Into Italy, and the end of World War II. The final battle covered is in part three is the Korean War. The final portion of the documentary, "In Wars Undeclared", deals with the Chinese Aggression that led to the Vietnam War, and lastly the Persian Gulf War.