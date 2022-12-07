Battle History of the U.S. Marines

Not Available

The documentary provided about the U.S. Marines is divided into three TV-hour long segments. In "Born in Blood", there is a general overview provided about the U.S. Marines and their role in United States involvement in early warfare leading to World War I. The World War I discussion covers Japan, Island-Hopping Warfare, and Battle of Saipan. At the end of the "Born in Blood", discussion turns from World War I to World War II with the Re-Taking of Guam. The beginning of part two of the Marines documentary, "Pacific Inferno", the discussion continues with World War II, which includes Battle of Peleliu, Battle of Iwo Jima, Hell's Volcano, Battle of Okinawa, and Japan's surrender. The last part, "Pacific Inferno", begins with the lead into the Korea War. Finally "Tragedy in Triumph" finishes the Korean War, and then introduces the Vietnam War and Desert Storm.