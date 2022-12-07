Not Available

Battle of Arnhem: Tour of Duty documents the efforts of a youth organisation to bring history to life and engage young people in a groundbreaking way – namely by learning history through real-life simulations and first-hand experience. The brainchild of a group of former paratroopers and youth workers, Battle of Arnhem is a phenomenally ambitious and daring project. The plan is to take a group of typical teenagers and train them to recreate the famous September 1944 aerial parachute assault on Arnhem in the Netherlands.