Not Available

In Battle of the Bods, 5 contestants try to figure out what order the opposite sex likes them in. Usually the orders consists of a body part, and the whole body in full or, the whole package. Based on how many positions (ranks) the contestants get right determines how much money they get. Towards the end of the show, the people who order the contestants go out and be contestants, with a reverse approach. The show returns in 2009 with a new set, new contestants but retains the same hostess.