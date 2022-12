Not Available

Battle of the Brains is a British game show hosted by Nicky Campbell and produced by Shine Limited for BBC Manchester. The first series was broadcast weekdays on BBC Two at 6:00pm, and started on 28 July 2008, ending on 22 August. The second series began on 9 February 2009 ending on 6 March. Two teams of 6 members plus a team captain play a series of games focusing on different parts of the brain. The original presenter was Paddy O'Connell.