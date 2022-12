Battle of the Senses

Not Available

Hosts: Chin Ka Lok (錢嘉樂), Timmy Hung (洪天明), King Kong (金剛) Game Show Guests each episode divided into two groups challenge each other, playing funny games, test guests eyes, ears, hands, nose, mouth sensitivity of the five senses Game Guest Episode 01 - Guests: Roger Kwok, Sharon Chan, Louis Yuen, Carrie Lam, Koni Lui, Yuen Wah Episode 02 - Guests: Hui Siu Hung, Kandy Wong, Elvina Kong, Johnson Lee, Samantha Ko, Bosco Wong Episode 03 - Guests: Alice Chan, Jim Chim, JJ Jia, Kai Man Tin, Janet Chow, Tracy Ip Episode 04 - guests: Chapman To, Elanne Kwong, Terence Chi, Him Law, Evergreen Mak, Chrissie Chau Episode 05 - Guests: Wong Cho Lam, Jacquelin Chong, Mandy Lieu, Kenny Wong, Cilla Kung, Mimi Chu Episode 06 - Guests: Kristal Tin, Selena Li, Stephanie Cheng, Bobby Yip, Jason Chen, Mabel Ye