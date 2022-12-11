Battle Of The Seven Sisters

Not Available

Barrister Koo Ling-shan is a successful career woman, but she just cannot find the right guy. She does not get along with her younger sister Ching-tung, who is a chauffeur by profession. Co-working space manager Yu-yin hits rock bottom as she is devastated by her husband’s death. Due to some inheritance issues, the trio have coincidentally taken on different tasks. They bump into Sheung-yi, who nearly causes some disaster because of her dual personality, in the process. Kwan-yuet is cynical and full of negative energy. Fong Chor-yu is inexperienced, but she is passionate about fencing. Their ultimate mission is to find the seventh princess. And they also have to discover their self worth so as to overcome regrets in their family relationships.