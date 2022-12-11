Battle on the Beach

Not Available

HGTV stars Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria, joined by Food Network’s Taniya Nayak, mentor three skilled teams of up-and-coming flippers in this competition series. The seaside home improvement clash will play out in picturesque Gulf Shores, Alabama, across three identical 1,500 square foot properties. Each week, the teams will execute a renovation challenge with results that impress star judges Mike Holmes and Mina Starsiak Hawk. Ultimately, the team who adds the most property value will win a $50,000 cash prize earmarked for the champion’s next flip.