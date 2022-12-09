Battle Spirits: Burning Soul

Not Available

The Battle Spirits Warring States Era is on rise. The Institution for Battle Spirits Administration (IBSA) has at least created a virtual system for spirits to battle in 3D. Thanks to this, the popularity of Battle Spirits has erupted all over the nation. All over, rivalries like that of local warlords have broken out between champion battlers. The battlers have but one objective, reach the top in Battle Spirits... Therefore unifying the nation. Now, the unification of this world will be risked with Battle Spirits... In this story of heated battlers... Who charge through this world of war.