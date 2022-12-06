Not Available

Battlefield is a World War 2 documentary series initially issued in 1994-5 that explores some of the most important battles fought during the Second World War. The series employs a novel approach where each battle is the climax of an extended series of events. The presentation is particularly effective using a perspective you never get in most war documentaries. Battlefield provides detailed accounts of individual battles from World War II, including troop movements, arms deployed, motivation of key players. Rare footage specific to each battle is included. Very comprehensive, exhaustive, entertaining. These documentaries were produced and aired over several seasons as separate series. Series One is focused on the main key battles in WW2, and Series Two deals with other lesser known but also key battles. Series Three: Vietnam of the Battlefield Vietnam (documentary series) consists of twelve one-hour episodes from the acclaimed TV series devoted to Vietnam's key battles. Judgment of the Vietnam war has been clouded by issues which occurred away from Vietnam: the campus protests, the controversial presidencies of Johnson and Nixon, the agonised arguments over MIAs and POWs and the tormented veterans of that war. For so many people, the Vietnam War brings to mind events in America, not in Vietnam. When thoughts turn to Vietnam, attention focuses on a young girl burned by the napalm, piles of bodies at My Lai and the summary execution of a Viet Cong insurgent on the streets of Saigon.Those events are important, but they do not shed a great deal of light on the military realities of the conflict. Battlefield Series Three: Vietnam was the first definitive documentary of the Vietnam War as a war. It will intentionally avoid the subsidiary issues which cloud judgement of the war, so that a clearer picture of what actually happened on the ground and in the air will emerge. The Battlefield series was originally aired on BBC and later on PBS. The Military Channel currently shows a shortened version of the series. With a minimum of recreations, this show is nearly 100% actual combat footage. The narrator speaks throughout the series, with no interviews of actual battle veterans. Detailed analysis of the battle including leaders, commanders, soldiers and weapons is presented. Events preceding the featured battle are presented, as well as some aftermath details.