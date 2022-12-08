Battlefield - Monte Cassino

Not Available

During 1944, the Allies tried desperately to break through the German winter defensive line that blocked the advance to Rome. At the centre of the line was the heavily fortified town of Cassino, which was dominated by a sixth century Benedictine monastery. This imposing hilltop site became the subject of bitter controversy and a symbol of some of the most savage fighting of World War Two. This is a brand new episode from the landmark television series 'Battlefield'. Featuring fascinating archive footage from all over the world the programme includes a review of the political and military situation before the battle, portraits of leaders and commanders, an explanation of weapons and tactics and the story of the battle itself. Vivid graphics place the battle into the context of the war as a whole.