A war is raging in Kruger National Park, located just outside Johannesburg, South Africa. It's a battle that has a nation on edge but garners considerably less attention worldwide. The death toll is astonishing; each year, nearly 700 rhinos fall prey to the BATTLEGROUND: RHINO WARS. At the heart of the conflict is the worldwide commercial demand for rhino horns, an exotic commodity that's more valuable than gold. BATTLEGROUND: RHINO WARS, the next evolution in Animal Planet's muscular conservation strand, reveals the conflict among the country's nefarious poachers and South Africa's anti-poaching unit, which has recruited armed forces to stop the illegal, lucrative trade of rhino horns. Cameras unveil the incessant violence and excessive carnage as park rangers are murdered trying to protect the wildlife that's indigenous to their homeland. Four current and former members of the U.S. Special Ops (Navy SEALs and a Green Beret) are brought in to survey the situation, train the anti-poaching corps, exchange tactical information and go on the front lines themselves to help defeat these ruthless criminals before the rhinos are brought to total extinction. BATTLEGROUND: RHINO WARS follows the incessant violence as the team tries to protect the wildlife indigenous to the South African people.