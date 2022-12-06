Battleground Vietnam 1954-1975

Not Available

The Vietnam War was one of the worst horrors of the second half of the 20th century and the causes behind it continue to baffle people to this day. How did it start? What were the justifications for America’s involvement in Nam? Could it have been avoided altogether? Now in this stunning and detailed 5 disc collection, see the war as it was – warts and all. Go back to the early days of French colonialism in Southeast Asia and get an understanding of the underlying circumstances that became the breeding ground for the war; witness the horror of jungle warfare and see what life was like for the brave soldiers who put it all on the line; and behold the stunning battles, bombs and explosions that bring the war home in living color. Heartbreaking images of entire villages torn to the ground and motherless children explore the human calamity of the war and the war’s eventual end will leave you wondering what price was paid for freedom and was it all worth it? Though it is long over, the Vietnam War will always remain fresh in the minds of the men who fought and the millions who lived through a decades-long conflict right in their backyard. BATTLEGROUND VIETNAM: WAR IN THE JUNGLE covers it all from beginning to end with more than six hours of original footage that brings the battle closer to home than ever.