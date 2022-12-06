Not Available

Battleplan is a military-based television documentary series examing the various military strategies used in modern warfare, since World War I. Each episode looks at a particular military strategy (or "battleplan") used in warfare, through two well-known historical examples and compares them both with the military requirements needed in order to conduct that "Battleplan". All the episodes use examples from modern warfare, dating from the First World War (1914–18) up to the recent Iraq War (2003).