Battlestar Galactica (2003)

In a distant part of the universe, a civilization of humans live on planets known as the Twelve Colonies. In the past, the Colonies have been at war with a cybernetic race known as the Cylons. 40 years after the first war the Cylons launch a devastating attack on the Colonies. The only military ship that survived the attack takes up the task of leading a small fugitive fleet of survivors into space in search of a fabled refuge known as Earth.
|Edward James Olmos
|William Adama
|Mary McDonnell
|Laura Roslin
|Jamie Bamber
|Lee 'Apollo' Adama
|Katee Sackhoff
|Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace
|James Callis
|Gaius Baltar
|Tricia Helfer
|Number Six
