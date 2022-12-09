Not Available

Batwoman

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Berlanti Productions

Ryan Wilder, armed with a passion for justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, a highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Ryan must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.

Cast

Javicia leslieRyan Wilder / Batwoman
Meagan TandySophie Moore
Elizabeth AnweisCatherine Hamilton-Kane
Camrus JohnsonLuke Fox
Rachel SkarstenAlice / Beth Kane
Dougray ScottJacob Kane

