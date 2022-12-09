Ryan Wilder, armed with a passion for justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, a highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Ryan must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.
|Javicia leslie
|Ryan Wilder / Batwoman
|Meagan Tandy
|Sophie Moore
|Elizabeth Anweis
|Catherine Hamilton-Kane
|Camrus Johnson
|Luke Fox
|Rachel Skarsten
|Alice / Beth Kane
|Dougray Scott
|Jacob Kane
