Bawal Lumabas: The Series

Emerald wants a better future for her siblings. After losing both parents, she quit school to work as an OFW. Away for ten years, she comes back to discover that her youngest sister Jade has become rebellious, and refuses to follow her rules -- Bawal Lumabas, Bawal Mag-barkada, Bawal Mag-boyfriend, and so on. To keep an eye on her, Emerald decides to go back to school and enroll in Jade’s class. Getting her sister back on track proves to be more complicated than she thought as she finds herself struggling with school work and her feelings for her jilted ex-boyfriend Jonjon, who is now her high school teacher.