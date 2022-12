Not Available

Galactic Gale Baxingar is an anime series that aired from 1982 to 1983 in Japan. There were 39 episodes released. Other loosely translated names include "Baxinger", "Galactic Stormwind Baxinga", "Cosmo Rangers". It is the sequel to Braiger and the second of the J9 Series. Its plot was based in the Japanese late Tokugawa period and the story of the Shinsengumi samurai.