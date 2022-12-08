Not Available

In a modern day rags to riches story, Bayou Billionaires tells the story of the Dowdens of Shreveport, La. -- a hardworking family of modest means who recently discovered their home sits on the fourth largest deposit of natural gas in the United States. After years of pinching pennies and balancing budgets, the over-the-top Dowdens are ready to enjoy the finer things in life, sparing no expense. Bayou Billionaires follows Gerald and Kitten and the rest of their family as they experience the perks of belonging to a brand new tax bracket. Each half-hour episode features this outrageous family reaping the benefits of their new fortune, from hiring personal trainers and exploring new business ventures, to traveling to places they never imagined they'd go. In the series premiere, the entire family takes the local country club by storm when they pay a visit to see how the other half lives. The close-knit Dowden family includes a colorful cast of characters who each have their own plans for living the American dream. Led by patriarch, Gerald, and matriarch, Kitten, the family includes daughter Valerie, an outspoken, single mother of three who works for the public defender's office in Shreveport; daughter Chantel and her offbeat, live-in boyfriend Albert (aka Carl; aka Jimmy) whose hilarious exploits and anecdotes keep things very, very interesting; adventurous son Gerald Jr. and his wife Peggy; and the youngest son Thomas, who admits to being his mother's favorite, and his wife Mallory. Kitten's 90-year-old father, Grandpa, is a ladies' man who often spends his time talking on the phone to his many girlfriends.