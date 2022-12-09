Bazillion Dollar Club

Not Available

A high-adrenaline, high stakes docu-series set in the cutthroat world of today's most forward-thinking innovators as they search for the next great idea. Set in Silicon Valley, the six-episode series follows Dave McClure, a relentless drill sergeant who founded 500 Startups, software accelerator and venture capital fund, and Brady Forrest, the quirky and creative mind behind the hardware accelerator Highway1. Their companies offer two of the world's most aggressive accelerator programs that mentor startups from concept to product launch.