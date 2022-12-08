BBC Atlas of the Natural World: Wild Africa

Not Available

Part of BBC's Atlas of the Natural World, this six-part series presents a vivid portrait of the continent of Africa, teeming with a vast assortment of wildlife and extraordinary natural wonders. Seen from space, Africa is a rich mosaic, textured by burning sands, seas of grass and steaming forests, scarred by mountains and bejeweled with great lakes and rivers. Raw and beautiful, the ancient continent is alive with the greatest collection of wildlife on Earth. This mesmerizing series examines each of Africa's stunning natural realms in turn, revealing little-known facts and showing how humans and creatures co-exist within this vast area.