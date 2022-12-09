Not Available

On Thursday 11 December, the music world unites for the star-studded BBC Music Awards, which will be hosted by Chris Evans and Fearne Cotton and broadcast live on BBC One from London’s Earl’s Court. The event will feature some of the biggest UK and international artists, who will come together to celebrate an amazing year in music with a series of breath-taking musical performances. Those announced include Coldplay, One Direction, Paloma Faith, Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit and Calvin Harris, with many more to be revealed in the coming weeks. For the first time ever, BBC One, Radio 1 and Radio 2 unite for what will be a spectacular celebration of the best in popular music from the last 12 months. Awards on the night will include British Artist of the Year, International Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Amongst performances from the biggest and most iconic names in music, a special place will be reserved for one of BBC Introducing’s hottest talents.