The BBC News at Ten is the flagship evening news programme for British television channel BBC One and the BBC News channel. It is presented by Huw Edwards, and deputised by Fiona Bruce. It is the final comprehensive news programme of the day on BBC One. The programme was controversially moved from 9:00pm on 16 October 2000. It is broadcast Monday to Sunday at 10:00pm. It features twenty-five minutes of British national and international news, with an emphasis on the latter. On weekdays, it incorporates around seven minutes of news from the BBC regions around the country at approx 10:25pm to 10:30pm, which is then followed by a national weather forecast. During the first three months of its revival, ITV News at Ten averaged 2.2 million viewers compared with an average of 4.8 million viewers watching the BBC bulletin over the same period. The BBC News at Ten is currently the most watched news programme in Britain, averaging 4.9 million viewers each night.