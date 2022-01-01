Not Available

BBC World News America is a current affairs news programme produced by BBC World News to be shown initially for American audiences. It is presented by Laura Trevelyan with Jane O'Brien and Nada Tawfik serving as relief presenters. Until 25 March 2011, the programme was shown daily in a full hour format on BBC America and BBC World News, and for the first half hour on the BBC News Channel in the middle of the night in the UK. On 28 March 2011, the programme was reduced to a half-hour from the previous full hour. It is no longer shown on BBC America or BBC News Channel, and is now shown on BBC World News, and made available to PBS stations in the United States.