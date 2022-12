Not Available

BBLiveShow is a live Internet stream that bills itself as the "best worst show on the Internet". It is the brainchild of Brian Brushwood who sometimes refers to himself as "a toddler beating on a drum". The show usually consists of Brian interacting with his co-hosts, the chat room, and occasional callers. Episodes start out with a topic of discussion, but often evolve into something else. Regular topics include a Viral Video Smackdown and Adobeshop Contest.