BBQ Pitmasters

TLC turns up the sizzle with an in-depth look at the world of competitive barbecue. Each year millions of people travel to one of the events on the BBQ circuit, where they sample the wares of the leading chefs of American barbecue. Cameras follow competitors from their homes as they prepare for the competitions, to the last bite of brisket and a judge's verdict. These pit masters spend hours slaving over their rubs, sauces and strategies, with meat on their minds 24/7. And by no means secondary to the competition, the outrageous customized barbecue pits take on personas of their own.