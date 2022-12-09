Not Available

BBQ With Franklin, produced by KLRU-TV, Austin PBS, proves that barbecue doesn’t have to be complicated and it doesn’t take a lot of specialized equipment. In this 11 episode instructional web series, BBQ nerd Aaron Franklin explains the steps beginning to end in creating delicious barbecue in your backyard. Learn how to modify an off-the-rack smoker for optimal success. Find out why the type of wood you choose is important and how to build a fire. Discover the correct temperature for smoking meats and why the way you slice a finished brisket is so important.