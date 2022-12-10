Not Available

بدون ذكر أسماء - bedon Zekr asmaa

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The series revolves around several intertwined events, different Aisha. The series deals with the story of Rabih al-Halawani, and his son Rabie al-Halawani. The magazine and its partner in extortion operations, ill-informed. On the other hand, there is a reason to spend the protection and care of a purebred (ewe) and closer to her on the other side, as she escapes to work for Karawana and then becomes a beach dancer. He exploits the need for a job as an engineer by one of the sons of the Egyptian countryside, in order to exploit him and his father to implement private and suspicious deals.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images